Here’s the weather forecast and stage times for Isle Of Wight festival

Better bring your wellies... just in case.

The latest forecast for Isle Of Wight festival 2017 has been reported and although the rain won’t be constant, you’ll need to bring your wellies.

Isle Of Wight festival, now the only large-scale festival in the county, has pulled some huge headliners this year with the likes of Run DMC, David Guetta, Arcade Fire and Rod Stewart appearing on the larger stages.

Despite a huge batch of rain on the Thursday (June 8), the showers should move away by the time the majority of the music begins on Friday, reports Met Office.

Early arrivers on Thursday may be caught in the showers that will continue until early Friday morning, however the temperature will stay at a temperate 13°C. Friday will see warmer temperatures of up to 17°C and much dryer conditions; even a bit of sunshine in the early afternoon.

Saturday will stay consistently overcast with temperatures of between 15°C and 17°C with little chance of rainfall. On the final day, the site should stay mostly dry with a cool breeze to balance the warmer temperatures of 18°C to 19°C.

Providing the Thursday rain doesn’t completely drown the festival grounds, Isle Of Wight attendees should be in for a blessed weekend.

Last year, it was reported that Isle Of Wight festival could have been cancelled due to expense issues, however, with that resolved the four-day festival is bigger than ever with the likes of Rag ‘N’ Bone Man, Bastille, Kaiser Chiefs, Catfish & The Bottlemen, Zara Larsson, Clean Bandit, The Vamps and The Amazons, appearing alongside the headliners.

Check out the full set-list and the stage times below which are also available on the Isle Of Wight festival app.

Thursday, June 8



Big Top

Razorlight – 21.45-23.00

Starsailor – 20.20-21.15

The Alarm – 19.00-19.50

Sex Pissed Dolls – 18.00-18.40

Friday, June 9

Main Stage

David Guetta – 22.30-00.00

Run DMC – 21.00-22.00

Kaiser Chiefs – 19.30-20.30

Rag ’N’ Bone Man – 18.15-19.00

Nothing But Thieves – 17.00-17.45

Sex Pissed Dolls – 16.00-16.30

Big Top

Jonas Blue DJ – 23.50-01.00

The Pretenders – 21.35-22.35

Alison Moyet – 20.10-21.05

Ward Thomas – 18.50-19.40

Lucy Spraggan – 17.40-18.20

Paradisia – 16.40-17.10

Saturday, June 10

Main Stage

Arcade Fire – 22.30-00.00

Catfish And The Bottlemen – 20.35-21.35

The Kooks – 19.05-20.05

Texas – 17.45-18.35

Jack Savoretti – 16.25-17.15

Tom Chaplin – 15.10-15.55

The Slow Readers Club – 14.05-14.45

My Baby – 13.00-13.40

Nakamarra – 12.10-12.40

Big Top

Example & DJ Wire – 00.00-01.100

FooR – 22.40-23.30

Zara Larsson – 21.15-22.15

Melanie C – 19.35-20.35

Space – 18.20-19.05

The Showhawk Duo – 17.05-17.45

Elle Exxe – 15.50-16.30

Bang Bang Romeo – 14.45-15.25

Alex Francis – 13.45-14.20

The Germein Sisters – 12.50-13.20

Victoria – 12.00-12.30

Sunday, June 11

Main Stage

Rod Stewart – 21.00-22.50

Bastille – 19.30-20.30

George Ezra – 18.00-19.00

Imelda May – 16.40-17.30

The Shires – 15.25-16.10

The Vamps – 14.15-14.55

Scouting For Girls – 13.10-13.50

Jon Stevens – 12.15-12.45

Big Top

Clean Bandit – 22.45-00.00

Liz Cornick – 21.15-22.15

The Strypes – 20.00-20.55

The Undertones – 18.35-19.30

The Sherlocks – 17.15-18.05

The Amazons – 15.55-16.45

Asylums – 14.40-15.25

Judas – 13.45-14.20

Wild Front – 12.50-13.25

Duke Of Wolves – 12.00-12.30