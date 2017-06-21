Chris Cornell to appear on Johnny Cash’s upcoming album

A recorded collection of Johnny Cash's poetry still has no set release date.

The late Chris Cornell will be among the many artists to appear on an upcoming album of Johnny Cash’s poems.

The album is a recorded version of the poetry book which was published last year. The collection of recordings is titled ‘Forever Words: The Unknown Poems: The Music’.

The never-before-published poems that will feature on this record were found after Cash passed away in 2003, with some dating back to as early as 1944 when Cash was aged 12.

The album began when country artist Brad Paisley set one of the poems from ‘Forever Words’ to music. As Pitchfork report, Cornell and Paisley will appear on the album alongside Jewel, T-Bone Burnett and Kacey Musgraves.

The project was started by the singer’s son John Carter Cash who told the New York Times: “I want people to have a deeper understanding of my father than just the iconic, cool man in black. I think this book will help provide that.”

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

In 1996, Johnny Cash covered one of Chris Cornell’s ‘Rusty Cage’ off of Soundgarden’s 1991 album, ‘Badmotorfinger’. Listen to the track below.

Chris Cornell was found dead in his hotel room last month (May 17) at age 52.

Cornell’s daughter recently penned an emotional open letter in tribute to her father, writing: “You deserve your own day to be celebrated because you are the best dad anyone could ever have.”

Cornell’s brother Pete also recently paid tribute to the singer, describing him as “a warrior and a wizard“.