Chrissy Teigen reveals why Donald Trump blocked her on Twitter

The model said that she'd spent nine years "hating" the President before he took the action yesterday (July 25)

Chrissy Teigen has revealed that she has been blocked by Donald Trump on Twitter after she tweeted “lolllllll no-one likes you” at the President.

The model told her 6.46 million Twitter followers of the President’s decision to block her yesterday (July 25), explaining that a reply she made to one of his tweets appeared to be the final straw for Trump.

After Trump tweeted “It’s very sad that Republicans, even some that were carried over the line on my back, do very little to protect their President” on Sunday (July 23), Teigen replied: “Lolllllll no one likes you.”

Teigen took to Twitter yesterday to reveal that she had now been blocked on Twitter by the President of the United States, writing: “After 9 years of hating Donald J Trump, telling him “lol no one likes you” was the straw.”

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Teigen has long been a critic of Trump, and declared back in May that she gets “sad, angry and depressed” by jokes and memes made at the expense of the President, tweeting: “Fuck covfefe, fuck it all, stupid idiot.”

Meanwhile, President Trump was at the centre of more controversy earlier today (July 26) after announcing that transgender people will be banned from military service in the US.

The announcement caused an outcry online, with Seth Rogen, Tegan and Sara and Roxanna Gay among the most vociferous critics of the President’s latest controversial policy.