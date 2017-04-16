Clifton James, veteran actor and sheriff in James Bond films, dies aged 96

The actor appeared alongside Roger Moore twice as Sheriff J.W. Pepper.

Clifton James, an actor who appeared in two James Bond films, died yesterday (April 15) aged 96.

According to Variety, James died nearby his childhood home, surrounded by his friends and family. His relatives revealed in a statement that th actor also fought for five years on the front lines of the South Pacific in World War II.

Though he’s most recognisable in his role as Sheriff Pepper in the James Bond films ‘Live and Let Die’ in 1973 and ‘The Man with the Golden Gun’ in 1974, James’ acting career spanned nearly six decades.

Among his film credits include ‘Cool Hand Luke‘, ‘Superman II‘, ‘The Dukes Of Hazzard‘, ‘The A-Team‘ and ‘Eight Men Out‘.

Watch a tribute video from a James Bond fan-site below.

In other news, the latest bookies odds suggest that Michael Fassbender and James Norton are frontrunners to succeed Daniel Craig as the role of James Bond. Both actors are 5/2 on to succeed Daniel Craig as 007, according to Coral.

However, Bond co-star to Craig, Naomie Harris, says that “there’s a very good chance that Daniel will come back. I think it’s way too early to be thinking about other people at this stage.”

“I know that we, as a cast, collectively want him back. I know that Barbara and Michael – our producers – desperately want him back, so I think the only person that needs persuading is Daniel.”