Coachella producers to provide free identity theft protection for ticket buyers

This follows reports that Coachella ticket buyer's information may have been compromised by hackers.

Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival have announced that, following a security breach on their website, ticket buyers will be offered a year of complimentary identity theft services.

Information registered on Coachella’s website was compromised by a hack that has now been addressed by the producer company Goldenvoice.

As Pitchfork report, Goldenvoice released a statement that revealed that “the intruder may have accessed” personal information, and also affirmed, “there is no indication that customer payment or financial information, or passwords were accessed.”

As compensation Goldenvoice have offered the identity theft protection services to “potentially affected customers who had a driver’s license or other form of ID in the database.”

Coachella will take place April 14-16 and April 21-23 in Indio, California with Kendrick Lamar, Radiohead and Lady Gaga as headliners. Tickets are available here.

Coachella’s full line-up announcement back in January revealed a host of bands and artists who are set to perform across Coachella’s double-weekender in the Spring including Lorde, Mac DeMarco, The Avalanches, Stormzy, Blossoms and Mura Musa.

Beyonce was originally slated to headline Coachella with Kendrick and Radiohead but was forced to pull out of headlining after announcing that she was pregnant with twins. She will now top the bill at Coachella 2018 instead.

Lady Gaga announced her performance with a simple statement that read: “Let’s party in the desert”.

