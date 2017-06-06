Coldplay thank Noel Gallagher after Manchester gig and discuss his absence

How will Liam react to this?

Coldplay have thanked Noel Gallagher for “lending” them his songs at Sunday’s One Love Manchester concert.

The band performed Oasis‘s ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’ with Ariana Grande at the benefit concert. Chris Martin then joined Noel’s brother Liam for a rendition of another Noel-penned Oasis classic, ‘Live Forever’.

Noel was not present on the day – and Liam has since branded him a “sad fuck” for missing the huge benefit show. However, writing on Twitter earlier today (June 6), Coldplay’s Chris Martin appeared to defend Noel’s absence.

He wrote: “thank you @noelgallagher for giving your blessing and encouragement to play don’t look back in anger and live forever on sunday… everyone knew in advance you couldn’t be there physically, so thank you for being there in spirit… and for lending us those incredible songs. love cm.”

In another tweet added a couple of hours later, Chris Martin and bandmate Jonny Buckland also thanked Liam Gallagher for being “awesome” on the day.

Meanwhile, Liam Gallagher has shared his new opinion of Coldplay following their duet. In the past he had dismissed Chris Martin as looking like a “geography teacher”.

In another recent interview, Liam revealed who he thinks should play the Gallagher brothers in a future biopic.

Liam has recently released his debut solo single ‘Wall Of Glass’, and his album ‘As You Were’ is due in the autumn.