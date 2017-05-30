Help Jeremy Corbyn beat Theresa May in this UK election-themed video game

Online game 'CorbynRun' allows players to become the Labour leader as he attempts to topple "Theresa Mayhem"

There’s a new UK election-themed online video game where you can help Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn beat Theresa May to Number 10.

It’s called CorbynRun and allows players to become Corbyn as he attempts to topple “Theresa Mayhem” with help from junior doctors, student and Deliveroo couriers.

The game’s creator James Moulding told Buzzfeed: “There’s a lot of people who wanted to put something into the election beyond canvassing.”

“We’ve got an Italian and Spanish person who’ve lived in the UK for years but aren’t able to vote in the election, and they wanted to use their game design skills to take forward Labour ideas.”

This morning we spent an hour talking about the future of Britain with @jeremy_corbynmp. Thanks for all your questions – he loved them. Up soon on NME. A post shared by NME (@nmemagazine) on May 27, 2017 at 6:32am PDT

Corbyn recently spoke at a Libertines concert at Prenton Park, the home of Tranmere Rovers FC.

He told the crowd at the gig: “This is a fantastic chance and opportunity. Merseyside has a history of music, and is the music capital of our country. I want a country where everybody can play sport if they want to, every child can learn music, and society is brought together by that. Do you want housing, do you want care, and do you want a society coming together? Or, do you want selective education and fox hunting?”