Courtney Love and The Weeknd pay their respects to Hugh Hefner

Courtney Love, The Weeknd, and Nancy Sinatra have paid their respects to late Playboy mogul Hugh Hefner.

The adult magazine mogul passed away peacefully at home in the early hours of this morning (September 28), from natural causes.

Love, who starred as the wife of Hefner’s rival Larry Flint alongside Woody Harrelson in the 1996 movie The People Vs Larry Flint, said she was sad to learn of the adult magazine mogul’s passing.

She wrote on Instagram alongside a picture of Hefner with the Hole singer: “#hughhefner and I. rip Hugh you were always sweet to me. End of an era.”

#hughhefner and I. rip Hugh you were always sweet to me . End of an era . 🖤💔 A post shared by Courtney Love Cobain (@courtneylove) on Sep 28, 2017 at 4:20am PDT

A host of celebrities took to social media including Reverend Jesse Jackson Sr. who lauded his social advocacy, writing, “Hugh Hefner was a strong supporter of the civil rights movement. We shall never forget him. May he Rest In Peace.”

The Weeknd also offered his condolences as did actor Patton Oswalt who wrote: “As per his wishes, Hugh Hefner’s body will be left in a fort in the woods for other kids to find & pass around.”

Nancy Sinatra, remembered her own encounters with Hefner, writing, “One of the nicest men I’ve ever known. Godspeed, Hugh Hefner.”

Katie Price did the same writing: “What sad news this morning of this lovely man. Great times.”

What sad news this morning of this lovely man. Great times ✨ A post shared by Katie Price (@officialkatieprice) on Sep 28, 2017 at 3:11am PDT

Earlier, Kiss bassist Gene Simmons, Kim Karadashian West, Paris Hilton, actor Rob Lowe and Jenny McCarthy paid tribute to the Playboy founder.

Hefner began publishing Playboy in his kitchen at home in 1953. It became the largest-selling men’s magazine in the world, shifting seven million copies a month at its peak.

Over the years, the adult magazine interviewed huge icons including John Lennon, civil rights leader Martin Luther and Cuban revolutionary Fidel Castro.

The magazine published nude photos of its Playboy Bunnies along with shots of stars Pamela Anderson, Kate Moss, Madonna and Cindy Crawford.

In 2012, aged 86, he married his third wife Crystal Harris – who was 60 years his junior.