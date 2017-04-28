The band appeared on 'The One Show' to perform their classic hit ‘Linger’

The Cranberries appeared on tonight’s ‘The One Show’ to perform their classic hit ‘Linger’, but viewers weren’t impressed.

The band appeared on the BBC One show along with a line-up of musicians including Ronan Keating and Bananarama.

The Irish rockers appeared on the show to promote their newest album ‘Something Else Today’, which features reworked versions of their classic hits and three new songs.

The album is out today (28 April).

However, during their performance of biggest hit ‘Linger’, fans commented that lead singer Dolores O’Riordan looked uncomfortable and seemed to be struggling to sing properly.

You can watch the performance in a clip from ‘The One Show’ below.

Viewers took to Twitter to comment on the performance, with one saying, “Cranberries look good but sadly out of tune,” while another wrote, “Sound check please!”

‘Something Else’ is the seventh studio album from The Cranberries, and the band’s first since singer O’Riordan pleaded guilty to assaulting an air hostess and police officers.

Bananarama, who recently announced their reunion, were also on the show to chat about their upcoming tour.

‘The One Show’ airs weekdays at 7pm on BBC One.

The Cranberries tour dates:

May 17, Belfast

May 18, Dublin Bord Gaid Energy Theatre

May 20, London Palladium

May 22, Bristol Colston Hall

May 24, Gateshead

May 25, Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

May 27, York Barbican House

May 28, Manchester City Hall