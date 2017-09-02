Who knew Sylvester Stallone had Instagram?

Sylvester Stallone has revealed that Creed 2 will begin shooting next year as a follow-up to the incredible 2015 film featuring Michael B. Jordan and Stallone himself.

Exclusive NME offer: Save £10 on Amazon Music Unlimited plans with code NME10

Taking to Instagram, the veteran Rocky actor posted an image of himself and Jordan with the caption: “Getting stronger !!! 2018 #Creed 2 #mgm #fitness #Rocky”.

Variety inquired to what this date referred to to which MGM responded saying: “We are continuing to work on developing the sequel to ‘Creed'”.

Check out the Instagram post below.

Getting stronger !!! 2018 #Creed 2 #mgm #fitness #Rocky A post shared by Sly Stallone (@officialslystallone) on Sep 1, 2017 at 3:28pm PDT

Meanwhile, Dolph Lundgren is set to appear in Creed 2, making his return as the infamous Ivan Drago. In an Instagram post the actor was seen working out with the caption: “Getting ready for something big! 👊 @officialslystallone #Creed2 #IvanDrago”

Sylvester Stallone previously said the follow up to Creed could see a shift between time frames in a similar style to The Godfather 2.

“Ryan (Coogler) has some ideas of going forward and backward and actually seeing Rocky and Apollo together,” Stallone said. “Think of The Godfather 2. That’s what he was thinking of, which was kind of ambitious.”

Creed was Stallone’s first outing as his most famous character since 2006’s Rocky Balboa, which revived his popular boxing film franchise after a 16-year hiatus. The original Rocky film won the Best Picture prize at the 1976 Academy Awards.