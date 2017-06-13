Damian Marley confirms Jay-Z is working on new music

The pair were recently spotted together in Jamaica

Damian Marley has confirmed that Jay- Z is working with him on new music after the pair were spotted together in Jamaica.

The rapper was seen with Tidal co-owner Damian in photos that recently surfaced online, and he has now confirmed that they were working on new music together.

He told Billboard: “We did some work in the studio recently and he wanted to come to Jamaica to get a tour of the place.

“Well, I did some work with him for some stuff he’s working on. I’m not really sure of the details of his project in that sense, but we worked on some music together. I’ve been a fan of his music since he came out.

“We’ve never done any musical work together. So that was a joy to finally work together musically”.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Jay Z is yet to confirm whether new music in the pipeline, but Vic Mensa also claims to have heard upcoming songs – which might just be from the rapper’s mysterious 4:44 project.

“I actually don’t know any types of timelines or anything”, he admitted on Los Angeles’ Real 92.3 radio.

“I might have heard some, a little bit”.

Jay Z is set to return to the UK in August to headline V Festival in Essex and Staffordshire alongside Pink.