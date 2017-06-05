Dan Aykroyd blames Paul Feig for failure of ‘Ghostbusters’ reboot

The actor from the 1984 original blames the reboot's director for the poor reception.

The female-led reboot of Ghostbusters was unfortunately not a rousing success and actor/producer Dan Aykroyd blames director Paul Feig entirely for the 2016 version’s failure.

The failure of the Melissa McCarthy, Kate McKinnon, Leslie Jones and Kristen Wiig led reboot has been blamed on poor marketing, middling critical reception and negative online speculation about the movie. However, Dan Aykroyd, the star of the original, revealed that he blames the film’s director Paul Feig.

Paul Feig directed the likes of Bridesmaids, The Heat and Spy previous to working on the Ghostbusters remake. Aykroyd was not a fan, reports Metro.

Speaking on Channel 4’s ‘Sunday Brunch’, the actor said: “The director, he spent too much on it and he didn’t shoot scenes we suggested to him.”

“Several scenes that were going to be needed, he said, “No, we don’t need them.” And then we tested the movie and they needed them, and he had to go back — about $30 to $40 million in reshoots”.

Aykroyd notes that the film “cost too much, and Sony does not like to lose money. It made a lot of money around the world, but it just cost too much, making it economically not feasible to do another one”, he added.

Ghostbusters made $229 million globally and had a budget of $144 million which is still, apparently, too slim of a margin for Sony to make another one.

After the release, however, Rory Bruer, president of Worldwide Distribution at Sony, said “there’s no doubt in my mind [a sequel] will happen” but there has been no further news of a sequel since then.