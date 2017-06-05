Dancing police officers become internet stars at One Love Manchester concert

The Manchester police officers and security staff became internet stars overnight.

Although some of the biggest musical stars in the world played the One Love Manchester benefit concert last night (June 4), the dancing police officers were the ones who are getting all of the internet love this morning.

Videos started to surface on Twitter last night of a police officer dancing in a circle with several young children while Justin Bieber was performing. Twitter users shared the video worldwide, praising the officer for his gesture of kindness and unity.

The concert, organised mainly by Ariana Grande, raised more than £2 million for the families who were affected by the terror attack last week that killed 22 people and injured 59 more.



Other video of a similar nature started to surface with vantage points from across Manchester’s Emirates Old Trafford stadium of police officers and security staff taking part in the festivities.

One Twitter user tweeted a video saying: "police officers and security guards dancing with members of the crowd as Coldplay Viva La Vida".

The concert featured performances from Katy Perry, Justin Bieber, Black Eyed Peas, Imogen Heap, Niall Horan, Miley Cyrus, Pharrell Williams, Usher, Coldplay, Liam Gallagher and, of course, Ariana Grande who shared some kind words on the night.

The singer said: “Before we go any further I want to thank you from the bottom of heart. I want to thank you for coming together and being so loving and strong and unifying. I think that the kind of love and unity you’re displaying is the medicine the world needs right now”.

Grande went on to cover Oasis’ ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’ with Coldplay and closed the show out with a stunning cover of ‘Somewhere Over The Rainbow’.

Visit here to donate to One Love Manchester and check out the full set-list here.