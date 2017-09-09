Danny Brown triumphs with ferocious Bestival main stage set

"Make some motherfuckin noise!"

Danny Brown has delivered one of Bestival‘s biggest sets so far with a triumphant show on the Castle Stage.

Taking to the stage shortly after 5.30PM, he entered to Black Sabbath’s Iron Man, which perfectly set the tone for the unbridled ferocity of Brown’s 45-minute set.

After opening with ‘Die Like A Rockstar’, the Detroit rapper went straight into ‘Lie4’ before stopping to address the crowd for the briefest of moments.

“Make some motherfuckin noise, Bestival!”, he told the crowd.

As it happened, the lively request would prove to be the only time that Brown stopped to speak to the crowd throughout the set, instead choosing to rip through a career spanning performance that never relented in energy.

His energy also translated to the crowd, who gave Brown the biggest reaction of the day so far – singing back the central chorus of ‘Smokin & Drinkin’ with huge enthusiasm.

But it was ‘Dip’ that received the biggest reaction of the set, with the song immediately igniting a frenzied mosh pit, with some of Bestival’s costumed punters turning it into a ferociously surreal sea of technicolor outfits.

Ultimately, it’s a set that proved to be the biggest of the day so far – and the perfect injection of energy that was so vitally missing after the torrential Dorset rain finally made for glorious teatime sunshine.