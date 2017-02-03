Dave Grohl and Josh Homme pictured in the studio together

What are the rock heavyweights up to?

Dave Grohl, Queens Of The Stone Age frontman and Eagles Of Death Metal singer Jesse Hughes have been pictured in the studio together.

Hughes posted a picture of the trio on his Instagram page but later deleted it. You can view the photo below.

No further details were given as to what the trio were working on but Queens Of The Stone Age are currently working on a new album.

Mastodon‘s Troy Sanders recently gave an update on the record saying the band have been recording and the album will be out this year.

After collaborating on Lady Gaga’s latest album ‘Joanne’ and with Iggy Pop on ‘Post Pop Depression’, Josh Homme is expected to release new material with Queens Of The Stone Age soon. The band were said to be ‘locked in’ to record the new album last summer, before revealing what to expect from the album’s sound.

“We’ve already started talking about what we’re gonna do next for the next Queens record,” said guitarist Troy Van Leeuwen. “There’s tons of ideas that are bouncing around… We’re going to do something before the end of the year, as far as recording goes. We’re excited to get back together to follow-up ‘…Like Clockwork’, which was a really, really big record for us, personally… It was a big record for us because it was the hardest record to make. And we’re trying to not do that again. We just want to keep things simpler and try that, I guess.”

Meanwhile, it has been confirmed that Grohl will not now be performing at this month’s Grammy Awards after all.

Though the collaboration was announced earlier this week, Grammy organisers have now admitted they spoke “prematurely”.

They said in a statement: “Earlier this week, we announced that Dave Grohl would be performing with Anderson .Paak and A Tribe Called Quest prior to confirming all participants. Dave Grohl will not be part of this performance.”