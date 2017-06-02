Dave Grohl talks Them Crooked Vultures reunion: “We do talk about it”

The rock supergroup could return

Dave Grohl has refused to rule out a return of his rock supergroup Them Crooked Vultures.

Them Crooked Vultures formed in Los Angeles in 2009, featuring Grohl, Queens Of The Stone Age frontman Josh Homme, and John Paul Jones of Led Zeppelin on bass. They released just one album, their 2009 self-titled debut.

Speaking on Beats 1 earlier today (June 2), the Foo Fighters frontman and Them Crooked Vultures / Nirvana drummer stated “we do talk about it”, when quizzed on the possibility of a return for the group.

“Every once in a while, you’ll be up at night drinking a bottle of wine by yourself, and you’ll watch some Crooked Vultures live thing on YouTube and go, ‘We were so good!,” and then we’ll text each other saying, ‘Miss you man!’” he continued.

A second album was shelved in 2011, and with the touring schedules of both Foo Fighters and Queens Of The Stone Age still busy as ever, we may be waiting some time for a reunion.

Earlier this week, Foo Fighters surprised fans with a new single, ‘Run’. The track’s video was directed by Dave Grohl himself. It follows the release of ‘The Sky Is A Neighbourhood’ – another new track from their forthcoming album.

While Grohl has also recently been promoting his mother Virginia’s new book, the Foos are believed to be spending most of 2017 recording their new album.

The US band released eighth LP ‘Sonic Highways’ in 2014, following it up with two EPs, Songs from the Laundry Room and Saint Cecilia, a year later.

Last year, drummer Taylor Hawkins told NME: “We will make a new record at some point. We won’t really be ready until Dave’s ready to go. It’s on the books, so we’ll definitely be playing. We never really know, we just wait for a text from Dave saying ‘hey, let’s go down to the studio.”

Foo Fighters will also be headlining Glastonbury 2017 alongside Radiohead and Ed Sheeran – with Royal Blood, Haim, The National, Katy Perry, The xx, Boy Better Know, Stormzy and more also set to perform.