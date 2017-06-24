Foo Fighters are headlining the Pyramid stage tonight.

Dave Grohl has vowed to swear throughout Foo Fighters‘ Glastonbury headline slot tonight, after learning that the BBC will mute explicit language during the live broadcast.

The singer, who will take to the Pyramid Stage on Saturday night, claimed that the ‘anxiety’ he’s feeling ahead of the show will cause him to swear even more than usual.

He told The Mirror: “You aren’t allowed to fucking swear at the show? Good luck. Oh god, they are in for a big surprise with that one. Shit I didn’t realise that. We swear the whole fucking time. I basically say fucking in every sentence. I think I have anxiety-driven Tourette’s.”

The Foos frontman also claimed that he’s fighting fit, after he broke his leg in 2015 – forcing the band to cancel their scheduled headline slot.

“There is no problem with my leg at all. The only thing that I can’t do is cross my legs. It doesn’t even go off going through the security in airport. I’m so f***ing bummed. I would love to tell that story”, he said.

Foo Fighters will take to the Pyramid Stage at 9.45PM tonight – with the show coming only months before the release of their forthcoming ninth album, ‘Concrete and Gold’.

Describing the record, Grohl previously likened it to “Motorhead’s version of ‘Sgt. Pepper”.

Their Glastonbury backstage rider has also been revealed – with the band requesting rich chocolate and fruit before their headline slot.