David Lynch teams up with Obey founder for new charity t-shirt

All proceeds from sales will go to Lynch's Foundation, which aims to "reduce toxic stress and trauma among at-risk populations"

David Lynch has teamed up with Shepard Fairey, the founder of the Obey clothing company, for a new charity t-shirt.

Proceeds from sales of the new shirt will go towards Lynch’s Foundation, which aims to “reduce toxic stress and trauma among at-risk populations, including victims of domestic violence, veterans suffering from PTSD, and underserved urban youth” through sessions of Transcendental Meditation. Find out more about the work the Foundation does here.

Designed by Fairey, the shirt features an image of Lynch’s face – from a new photograph taken by Fairey – sandwiched between the ‘Obey’ and ‘Lynch’ names. See an image of the shirt and details about how to buy it – with prices starting at $28 (£22.40) in men’s sizes and $31 (£25) in women’s sizes – here.

Getty Images

Meanwhile, the revival of Lynch and Mark Frost’s cult TV series Twin Peaks will hit screens in May.

Earlier this month, indie artists Chromatics and Johnny Jewel had their involvement in the new season of the show confirmed by their management.

Elsewhere, actress Laura Dern spoke positively of the third season of Twin Peaks in a recent interview, declaring: “People have to tune in, because I am just so excited about it. It’s brave and fiery and deep, poignant and hilarious.”