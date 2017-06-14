‘Deadpool 2’ adds Shiori Kutsuna to its swelling cast in ‘key role’

She joins Ryan Reynolds and Josh Brolin in the eagerly-anticipated sequel.

Rising star Shiori Kutsuna has joined the cast of Deadpool 2.

Kutsuna, best known for her role in the Japanese remake of Clint Eastwood’s Unforgiven, is said to have been cast opposite Ryan Reynolds in a “key role”. However, that role has yet to be announced by Fox or Marvel, Deadline reports.

Kutsuna joins a swelling cast for Deadpool 2 that already includes Josh Brolin as Nathan Summers/Cable, Zazie Beetz as Neena Thurman/Domino, and returning Deadpool stars Morena Baccarin, Leslie Uggams, Stefan Kapacic and Brianna Hildebrand. David Leitch (John Wick, Atomic Blonde) is directing the sequel and it’s set to hit cinemas on June 1, 2018.

Check out this cool Deadpool t-shirt from the NME Merch Store

The first teaser for Deadpool 2 was released in March. Entitled ‘No Good Deed’, the clip sees Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool responding to a street robbery in his usual, meta way. It also features a cameo from iconic Marvel founder Stan Lee.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

The film’s Simon Kinberg has said of the eagerly-anticipated sequel: “I think Deadpool 2 will comment on anything that’s happening in movies today especially in superhero movies. The sort of glut or saturation of these movies and the proliferation of sequels is definitely something we’ll play around with.”