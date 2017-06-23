Declan McKenna talks Corbyn chants and politics at Glastonbury 2017

18-year-old won the fest's Emerging Talent Competition in 2015

After winning Glastonbury’s prestigious Emerging Talent Competition in 2015, Declan McKenna has gone on to be one of music’s brightest, most outspoken young voices.

Ahead of his third appearance on Worthy Farm in as many years, he says he’s developed a special bond with this festival. “It’s a happy place. I’ve had a lot of good experiences here. I’m so happy to perform here every time. It’s the one festival I try and stick around for.”

Like everyone else at Glasto, McKenna has been witness to hundreds of Jeremy Corbyn chants, struck to the tune of The White Stripes’ ‘Seven Nation Army’. “He’s going to have the biggest crowd,” he says, ahead of the Labour leader’s introduction of Run the Jewels tomorrow (June 24). After turning 18 this year, McKenna just voted for the first time in June’s general election. “It was kind of frustrating. I live in the safest Conservative seat. It wasn’t ideal for me. But I was happy, sad and confused about the result.”

Declan McKenna plays the John Peel Stage 4.50pm on Friday June 23, Leftfield Stage 7.30pm on Sunday June 25.

Radiohead will headline the first day of Glastonbury tonight, before Foo Fighters and Ed Sheeran take top billing on Saturday and Sunday respectively.