Depeche Mode share official cover of David Bowie’s “Heroes” to mark track’s 40th anniversary

"'Heroes is the most special song to me at the moment"

Depeche Mode have shared a studio recorded cover of David Bowie‘s classic “Heroes” to mark the song’s 40th anniversary. Watch the video first on NME below.

Tomorrow marks 40 years since Bowie released the title track from “Heroes” – the second in his acclaimed and so-called ‘Berlin Trilogy’. Having made their rendition a staple highlight of their ‘immaculate’ recent live sets, now Depeche Mode have honoured the song with an official cover and video recorded from the ‘Highline Sessions’ and directed by Tim Saccenti.

“”Heroes” is the most special song to me at the moment,” Depeche Mode frontman Dave Gahan told NME. “Bowie is the one artist who I’ve stuck with since I was in my early teens. His albums are always my go-to on tour and covering ‘Heroes’ is paying homage to Bowie.”

‘Spirit’ by Depeche Mode is out now. Check out their full upcoming UK and Ireland tour dates below.

Wed November 15 2017 – DUBLIN 3Arena

Fri November 17 2017 – MANCHESTER Manchester Arena

Sun November 19 2017 – BIRMINGHAM Barclaycard Arena

Wed November 22 2017 – LONDON O2 Arena

Meanwhile, the anniversary will also be marked with upcoming box set ‘A New Career In A New Town‘ (celebrating Bowie’s output from 1977-1982).

Following on from the previous box sets planned by Bowie himself with ‘Five Year’s and ‘Who Can I Be Now’, ‘A New Career In A New Town’ will contain Bowie’s seminal ‘Berlin Trilogy’ of albums ‘Lodger’, “Heroes” and ‘Low’, as well as the classic ‘Scary Monsters (And Super Creeps)’ and much, much more. Pre-order the box set in variety of formats here.