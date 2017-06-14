Diplo responds to Katy Perry sex performance diss

Perry said Diplo was a less amazing lover than John Mayer and Orlando Bloom.

Diplo has responded to his less than flattering bedroom ranking from Katy Perry.

During her four-day livestream to promote new album ‘Witness’, Perry was joined by James Corden, who asked her to rank the bedroom prowess of three of her famous lovers: Diplo, Orlando Bloom, and John Mayer.

Perry called all three “amazing lovers”, adding jokingly that she “wants to have sex with all of them when I get out of this place!”

But when pressed by Corden, she ranked Mayer first, followed by Bloom in second, and then Diplo third because “he’s a DJ”.

Responding to a tweet about the story, Diplo replied bluntly: “I don’t even remember having sex.”

However, he later made fun of the ranking by joking that he “won the bronze medal in [the] sex Olympics”.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

During the livestream, Perry also apologised for her past cultural appropriation.

Perry has recently said too that she is “100% ready” to let go of her Taylor Swift beef. She has also responded to Swift’s decision to add her back catalogue to Spotify on the same day that ‘Witness’ dropped.

Speaking to NME for this week’s cover feature, Perry discussed why she chose to retaliate against Swift in the feud. “I’m not Buddha – things irritate me,” she replied. “I wish that I could turn the other cheek every single time, but I’m also not a pushover, you know? Especially when someone tries to assassinate my character with little girls [their respective fan groups]. That’s so messed up!”

Perry released fifth studio album ‘Witness’ last Friday (June 9). She will perform at this year’s Glastonbury festival at the end of the month before embarking on a world tour later in the year.