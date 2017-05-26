Disney hack never actually happened, reports Disney CEO

Bob Iger claims the hackers were making empty threats.

Disney has claimed that the reported hacks that pirated their upcoming films were completely false and were nothing more than empty threats.

Though the exact film was not revealed, sources indicate that the hackers claimed to be in possession of Disney’s newest franchise entry ‘Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales’. However, Disney CEO Bob Iger called the hacker’s bluff, Vanity Fair report.

“To our knowledge, we were not hacked,” Iger told Yahoo Finance .”We had a threat of a hack of a movie being stolen. We decided to take it seriously, but not react in the manner in which the person who was threatening us had required.”

Iger added that the studio does not “believe that it was real” and that “nothing has happened” regarding the threats the hacking group made.

Previous reports suggested that the hacking group had stolen the film and asked for large sum of money or else they would slowly leak the movie online. Iger revealed at the time that Disney was working with the FBI and refusing to pay the hackers. Either way, the investigators must have found that there were no hackers.

Watch the trailer for ‘Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales’ below.

Meanwhike, Paul McCartney has shared a photo of himself in costume for the fifth Pirates of the Caribbean film.

In March it was revealed that McCartney would be making a cameo appearance in the sequel. Details on his role are under wraps, but IMDb lists McCartney as ‘Jail Guard 2’.

‘Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales’ is currently available in cinemas.