Tickets for this summer's Electroland festival are on sale now

Disneyland Paris will be the setting of a new EDM festival this summer.

The theme park will play host to Electroland, a brand new electronic dance music festival in the park’s Paris site.

Disneyland confirmed the news on its website this week, with 10,000 fans being able to attend the one day event on July 8.

American DJ and producer Steve Aoki will top the bill at the one day event, along with Australian duo Nervo.

French DJs Michael Calfan and Richard Orlinski are also on the bill.

Punters will be able to enjoy the park’s usual rides during the day and join in on the EDM fun in the evening, since the festival will run from 7pm – midnight.

4 artistes prêts à enflammer le dancefloor le 8 juillet ! // 4 artists ready to ignite the dancefloor on July 8! #DisneylandParis #Event #Party #July8 #electroland A post shared by Electroland (@electroland_disneylandparis) on Apr 23, 2017 at 2:19pm PDT

Of the event, Disney said: “A spectacular outdoor stage of Production Courtyard, in the heart of the Walt Disney Studios Park, is waiting for you with a breathtaking decor.

“You’ll be immersed in a magical universe and surprised by spectacular mapping projections in front of The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror.”

Recently, Disney revealed they are planning enough Star Wars Movies to last into the 2030s, while two Star Wars theme parks are due to open in the US in 2019.

Tickets for Electroland are on sale on the Disney website now.