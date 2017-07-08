DJ Shadow releases surprise new EP with Danny Brown and Nas

This follows Shadow's 2016 studio album 'The Mountain Will Fall'.

DJ Shadow has released a surprise new EP with special appearances from Nas, Danny Brown and Oscar-winning Steven Price.

The project is titled The Mountain Has Fallen, taking its title from Shadow’s studio album last year. The EP is four-track project and is available to stream of Soundcloud.

The opening track ‘Systematic’ that features Nas made its official debut on forth season of the HBO show Silicon Valley, which has a reputation for great soundtracks.

The following track ‘Horror Show’ features Danny Brown and is a mechanised belter. Listen to the track below.

The final track on the EP, ‘Corridors’ features Steven Price who has worked on the scores of Gravity, Baby Driver and Suicide Squad.

In a statement, as Rolling Stone report, Shadow described this album supplement as a “victory lap” follow last year’s The Mountain Will Fall.

“Prior to the last album, I made a lot of high-risk moves behind the scenes, including walking away from a comfortable major-label deal,” Shadow said. “My thinking was, If The Mountain Will Fall LP ends up being successful, I’d be in a much more positive place in my career.”

DJ Shadow – Corridors feat. Steven Price by Mass Appeal Records Stream/Download now: https://DJShadow.lnk.to/TMHFSo DJ Shadow has released a surprise EP called ‘The Mountain Has Fallen’ via Mass Appeal Records. The EP features collaborations with Nas, Danny Brown, Academy Award-winning composer Steven Price and a brand new solo composition and is available now.

“With everything that’s happened since it came out, I feel like I bet on myself and won. So I guess you could say that this new EP is my version of a victory lap. It’s a celebration, and an extension of those confident steps forward.”

DJ Shadow also released a remix album at the tail of last year of his seminal 1996 debut, Entroducing to celebrate the album’s 20th anniversary.

The Californian DJ will appear in the UK as a part of his summer tour. Check out the tour dates below.

August

13 – Boardmasters Festival, Newquay

15 – Concorde 2, Brighton

16 – Concorde 2, Brighton

September

28 – O2 Academy, Oxford

30 – O2 Institute, Birmingham

October

01 – O2 Academy, Leeds

03 – O2 ABC, Glasgow

05 – Albert Hall Manchester, Manchester

06 – O2 Academy, Bristol

07 – Roundhouse, London