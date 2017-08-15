DJ in Taylor Swift trial maintains he ‘never grabbed her’

A jury ruled in favour of the singer after David Mueller tried to sue her for $3 million

The DJ accused of groping Taylor Swift has given his first interview since losing the trial.

David Mueller was fired from his job on a Colorado radio station after the singer accused him of groping her during a 2013 meet-and-greet.

Mueller filed a lawsuit against Swift her mother Andrea and her radio representative Frank Bell, seeking $3 million in damages. Yesterday (August 14) a jury ruled in the pop star’s favour, ordering him to pay her a symbolic $1.

The former radio DJ has now maintained that he “never grabbed her” during his first interview since the case ended. Speaking to Good Morning America, Mueller said: “I never had my hand under her skirt and I can pass a polygraph.”

Discussing a photo taken during the meet-and-greet – during which Swift claimed her groped her – Mueller explained the singer was leaning away from him because he “wasn’t invited to be in the photo”. “I just moved into the shot the best I could,” he said.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

He also explained that he had asked Swift for a note he could show potential future employers to prove that the accusations were a “misunderstanding”. “I asked for something in writing which stated that there was a misunderstanding, and I can take that to possibly convince someone at a radio station to hire me,” he said.



Watch the interview above, via Spin.

“I want to thank Judge William J. Martinez and the jury for their careful consideration,” Swift said in a statement following the verdict. “My attorneys Doug Baldridge, Danielle Foley, Jay Schaudies and Katie Wright for fighting for me and anyone who feels silenced by a sexual assault, and especially anyone who offered their support throughout this four-year ordeal and two-year long trial process.”

She added: “I acknowledge the privilege that I benefit from in life, in society and in my ability to shoulder the enormous cost of defending myself in a trial like this. My hope is to help those whose voices should also be heard. Therefore, I will be making donations in the near future to multiple organizations that help sexual assault victims defend themselves.”