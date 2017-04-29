The rapper recently cancelled multiple tour dates due to a “medical emergency”

DMX checked himself to rehab in California on Thursday night (27 April), TMZ has reported.

The news comes after the rapper – real name Earl Simmons – cancelled multiple tour dates in California due to an unnamed “medical emergency.”

His manager, Pat Gallo, later confirmed that the rapper would be holding off from touring because of health concerns.

In a statement, Gallo said: “It is important right now that he take some time off to focus on his health so that he can be a better father, friend and entertainer,

“We are eternally grateful for the outpouring of concern and support that has poured in. We ask that you please keep X in your prayers as he embraces your support.”

Last week, fans claimed the rapper seemed to struggle through his set at a show in New York.

The 46-year-old has a history of substance abuse, along with bronchial asthma and in 2016 he was hospitalised after suffering a life-threatening asthma attack.

Last year, DMX showed support to Kanye West with his first Instagram post after West was hospitalised “for his own healthy and safety”.

In January, DMX released a new song, ‘Bainz is Back’, that was produced by Swizz Beats.