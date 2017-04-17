Doctor Who’s ‘Sonic Screwdriver’ is now officially recognised as a word by the Oxford Dictionary

This isn't the first time fans of the Time-Lord have had their terminology recognised by the OED.

After serving as The Doctor’s trusty tool used for opening doors, hacking alien computer networks and bridging massive plot holes, the Sonic Screwdriver is finally being recognised by the Oxford Dictionary as a word.

For the better part of five decades, the Sonic Screwdriver has been an irreplaceable part of the Doctor’s inventory. In honour of the Season 10 premiere of the show on Saturday (April 15), Oxford English Dictionaries will debut the ‘Sonic Screwdriver’ in the new edition of the OED.

According to a post in the OxfordWords blog, “Although the revised, third-edition text of the OED entry for sonic adj. won’t be published until June, we can travel forward in time to take a sneak peek at this Whovian entry ahead of ‘Doctor Who’s’ series 10 premiere, ‘The Pilot,”

The ‘Sonic Screwdriver’ is defined as: “a (hand-held) electronic device which uses sound waves to perform various mechanical and technical functions. Originally and chiefly in (or in reference to) the British television series ‘Doctor Who.'”

This isn’t the first Whovian word to be inducted into the OED. TARDIS, Dalek and Cyberman have all been recognised by the dictionary previously.

Doctor Who returned this Saturday April 15. It will be Peter Capaldi’s last series as the Doctor, with Fleabag‘s Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Kris Marshall and Tilda Swinton tipped to be his replacement.

Capaldi recently admitted to Graham Norton, “Doctor Who is a great job, but it is a bit of a television factory. You do 12 episodes a year, and I just worried that I wouldn’t be able to continue to do my best work”.