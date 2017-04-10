Don Rickles hadn’t recorded Toy Story 4 dialogue before he died

What does this mean for Mr. Potato Head in the next instalment of Toy Story?

Legendary performer and actor Don Rickles passed away last week (April 6) but news has now emerged that he hadn’t recorded his dialogue for Toy Story 4 before his untimely passing.

Rickles might be best known for his voice of Mr. Potato Head in the Toy Story movies. Pixar are currently developing Toy Story 4 and recently pushed the film back until June 2019 to schedule in the release of The Incredibles 2.

The Hollywood Reporter have confirmed that no dialogue has been recorded by Rickles, who passed away of kidney failure at age 90.

The film is currently in the process of rewrites which makes the future of the character and the entire plot uncertain. All we know is that Rashida Jones and Will McCormack are currently penning the animated sequel while Pixar veterans John Lasseter and Josh Cooley will direct.

John Lasseter of Pixar issued a statement honouring Rickles shortly after he passed. It read: “Don Rickles was a comic genius, and here at Pixar we were honored to also call him a friend. The wit, personality, and incredible timing he brought to Mr. Potato Head lit up the character and made him an essential part of the Toy Story ensemble.”

“Even though Mr. Potato Head’s facial features fell off in every Toy Story movie his heart never left him, that was because of Don. We will miss him tremendously.”

Read more: This ‘Toy Story’ Theory Will Make You Hate Andy’s Mom

Pixar may go ahead and recast the role of Potato Head as they did in the past when the voice of Slinky Dog, Jim Verney, passed away and Blake Clark took the role for Toy Story 3.