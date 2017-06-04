Donald Glover reveals that next Childish Gambino project will be his final album

"I’ll see you for the last Gambino album".

Childish Gambino revealed during his set at Governor’s Ball that the next album he releases could be his final music project.

Playing at Governor’s Ball Saturday, Donald Glover ended his bomb on a mysterious note and revealed some personal details concerning his recently born son.

Before performing ‘Baby Boy’ from Glover’s most recent album ‘Awaken, My Love!’, Glover told the crowd: “This song is dedicated to everybody in this crowd and my young son, Legend”, as Complex report.

Watch Childish Gambino confirm the name of his son below.

As well as disclosing information about his home-life, Glover took the performance in a more dramatic direction when he announced that his third studio album, ‘Awaken, My Love!’, would be the rapper’s penultimate album under the Gambino moniker.

Before exiting the stage, Glover said: “I’ll see you for the last Gambino album”. However, this isn’t the first we have heard of the comedian-musician wanting to retire from Childish Gambino.

Watch the announcement below.

Back in 2015, prior to the release of his ‘STN MTN/Kauai’ mixtape, Glover said on the ‘Today’ show: “I always wanna do music. I love music. And I wanna be putting out projects quietly everywhere, and I wanna produce. I guess Childish Gambino is a period in my art time”.

“I want to have periods in my life. I feel like Childish Gambino is a period that should come to a close. I like endings.”

Dinald Glover is making a big move to the small and big screens in the next year. You can catch the actor playing a younger Lando Calrissian in the upcoming Han Solo film as well as working on an animated TV series based on ‘Deadpool’.