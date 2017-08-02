Donald Trump almost played the president in ‘Sharknado 3’

This confirms that we're definitely living in the darkest timeline...

It’s been revealed that Donald Trump was in talks to play the President Of The United States in the disaster movie Sharknado 3.

Speaking to Hollywood Reporter, David Latt, the co-founder of the studio behind the Sharknado series, revealed that the studio was close to locking Trump down in the role because who would have thought he would actually become president?

The film, released in 2015, was originally going to have Sarah Palin as the POTUS but instead was pitched the idea of Trump. Latt recalls: “The Donald said yes. He was thrilled to be asked”.

However, Trumps attorney then contacted Latt to say that Donald would not be playing the role on account of him eyeing up the actual presidency. Although this wouldn’t be known to Latt until months later.

The film cast Trump critic Mark Cuban in the role which apparently made Trump furious. Latt received word from Trump’s lawyer who “basically said, ‘How dare you? Donald wanted to do this. We’re going to sue you! We’re going to shut the entire show down!’”

Watch the trailer for Sharknado 3 below.

The lawyer is now being investigated by the FBI for ties to the long-standing Russian collusion. He went on the record saying: “no recollection of the angry correspondence”.

