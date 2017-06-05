Donald Trump themed toilet paper is set to launch in Mexico

Proceeds from sales of the paper will go towards the refugee crisis

Donald Trump is the inspiration behind a new range of toilet paper.

It’s set to launch in Mexico later this year, with 30% of the profits going to help migrants, Boing Boing reports.

The idea comes from Antonio Battaglia, a Guanajuato lawyer, who was inspired by Donald Trump’s inflammatory comments about Mexicans and refugees in the run-up to his election last year. In an interview with CNN affiliate Expansión, Battaglia explained, “[Trump’s comments] caused me a nuisance and I started looking for a way to do something that had an impact, not in a tone of mockery or bad revenge, but in a positive way.”

Trump Paper will be available later this year – check out an image below.

Last week, Donald Trump unwittingly caused yet more hilarity, after launching a thousand “covfefe” memes with a Twitter typo.

The US President also received widespread condemnation after withdrawing from the Paris climate change agreement.

The agreement, signed by the US and 187 other nations in 2015, is designed to halt global warming, but Trump argued that it penalised the US unfairly in comparison to growing industrial powers such as India and China.

The only nations not to have signed the agreement are Syria and Nicaragua. Trump’s decision to pull out from Paris has been widely criticised by world leaders. Germany’s chancellor Angela Merkel branded it “extremely regrettable”, while UN chief Antonio Guterres said it was “a major disappointment”.