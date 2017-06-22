Dozens of people receive medical treatment on Glastonbury’s ‘hottest ever day’

Wednesday (June 21) is being described as the festival's 'hottest ever day'.

Dozens of people who arrived at Glastonbury 2017 yesterday (June 21) received medical treatment as temperatures soared to 30° and above.

Gates opened at 8am yesterday morning and South Western Ambulance Service (SWAS) said that by 2.30pm, 38 people had been treated by paramedics after facing long queues to get on site.

A SWAS representative told the BBC: “If you are heading to the Glastonbury Festival it is really important you take plenty of water with you, wear a hat and put on suncream.”

Yesterday is understood to have been Glastonbury’s hottest ever day. Check out the full weather forecast for Glastonbury 2017.

Emily Eavis has revealed that there will be increased security at the festival this year in response to the recent spate of terror attacks in London and Manchester.

“We’ve sent an email out to the public to let them know that coming in will take a bit of extra time this year because we’re going to be doing extra searches,” she explained. “You’ll notice coming in that there will be extra space made for those searches to take place – and some extra security and police.”

Johnny Depp and Liam Gallagher are among the eleventh hour additions to the Glastonbury line-up. Bookies are now offering odds on an Oasis reunion at the festival.

Another surprise addition is Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, who’ll appear on the Pyramid Stage on the Saturday of the festival, Bored revellers started chanting Corbyn’s name as they queued to get into the festival yesterday.

After opening its gates yesterday, Glastonbury 2017 runs until Sunday (June 25). It’s being headlined by Radiohead, Foo Fighters and Ed Sheeran.