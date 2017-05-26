Cinema responds to complaints about women-only Wonder Woman screening… by adding another exclusive screening

Drafthouse are proving to be the best trolls on Twitter this week.

To celebrate the first feature solo film for DC’s Wonder Woman, the Alamo Drafthouse in New York and Austin are screening the film exclusively for women and people who identify as women.

The cinema announced the screenings on Facebook with the caption “Okay ladies, now let’s get in formation”. The post was, predictably, met with a measure of both support and complaints.

But the Drafthouse weren’t willing to let some comments fly. When one commenter asked if the cinema had ever “hosted a men’s only showing of any film”, the cinema company responded, “We’ve never done showings where you had to be a man to get in,” the cinema replied. “But we *did* show the Entourage movie a few years ago.”

Watch the trailer for Wonder Woman below.

Since then, The Drafthouse have responded to the outrage from particular people by adding another screening in an act of positive Twitter trolling, reports Digital Spy.

The cinema wrote on Twitter, “we heard your complaints have taken swift & decisive action. Another women-only #WonderWoman show on sale now”.

The screenings have both since sold out. Wonder Woman will be available in cinemas from June 1.

Recently Warner Bros. have cancelled the Wonder Woman premiere in London following the Manchester terror attack.

“Our thoughts are with those affected by the recent tragedy in the UK,” the studio said in a statement. “In light of the current situation, we will not be proceeding with our plans for the Wonder Woman premiere and junket activities in London.”