Drake reschedules ‘The Boy Meets World’ tour dates again

Jaunt will be rapper's first in the UK since 2014







Drake has pushed back the start of his ‘The Boy Meets World’ European tour.

The rapper was due to kick his jaunt off in Amsterdam Ziggo Dome tonight (January 26) and tomorrow.

The dates were originally set for January 20 and 21, but Drake rescheduled them last year.

A statement from Netherlands-based concert and festival organiser Mojo Concerts reads: “Earlier we informed Drake fans on the rescheduling of his Ziggo Dome concerts. We are very sorry to inform you again that the Drake concerts on January 26 (original date January 20) and January 27 (original date January 21) in the Ziggo Dome have been moved to new dates.

“Drake wants to bring a complete new show to Europe and not a copy of the shows in the US Unfortunately due to unforeseen production setbacks it will need a little bit more time to be ready. The international and local crew have been working on this production since January 17 in the Ziggo Dome and Drake was all set and has started his rehearsals this week. He can’t wait to start this new tour and show his fans this amazing concert.”

Last year, Drake also pushed back a number of UK tour dates due to “unforeseen production setbacks”.

Shows in Glasgow on January 25 and 26 were moved to March 22 and 23 respectively, while the London date on January 28 was rescheduled to March 20. All UK dates are due to go ahead as planned.

Read more: Drake Needs To Step Up His Game For His UK Tour – And This Is How He Can Do It

Drake’s UK tour dates are as follows:

London, The O2 (January 30, February 1, 2, 4, 5, 14, 15, March 20)

Leeds, First Direct Arena (February 8, 9)

Manchester, Arena (February 11, 12)

Sheffield, Arena (February 17)

Birmingham, Barclaycard Arena (February 22, 23)

Glasgow, The SSE Hydro (March 22, 23)

The Toronto rapper’s recent album ‘Views’ peaked at Number One in nine countries, including the UK and US.

Drake last performed in the UK at London’s Wireless Festival in 2015 and toured the country in 2014.