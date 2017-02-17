Drake made an unannounced appearance at XOYO's DBE club night alongside Skepta, Section Boyz and Smoke Dawg

Drake surprised grime fans at London’s XOYO last night (February 16) as he made an unannounced appearance at a grime show.

The only performers on the bill for the gig at the Shoreditch club were Toronto’s Smoke Dawg, London’s Nafe Smallz, Splurgeboys and “guests” – and the Hotline Bling star wasn’t the only one to make a surprise appearance.

Skepta, Giggs and Section Boyz also unexpectedly came out, introduced by Smoke Dawg as part of his set. This isn’t the first time Drake has paired up with heavyweights from London’s grime scene; last year, he performed with Skepta at a Section Boyz gig, and a few moths after that, Skepta confirmed that Drake had signed with his label Boy Better Know.

Earlier this month, Drake performed for four nights in London at the O2 Arena, and is due to appear in Sheffield tonight (February 17).

Some people pointed out that the price of the tickets to the XOYO event – which ranged from a £3 early bird ticket to a £15 extra release – were considerably less than seeing Drake at one of his arena shows.

Drake is currently working on a new project entitled More Life, which he describes as a “playlist collaboration with Apple Music” rather than a traditional album.

“I’m excited, ‘cos I’m about a week-and-a-half, two weeks away from finishing this project I’m working on called ‘More Life’,” Drake told fans at his recent gig at Leeds First Direct Arena. “So you know what that means, right? All that means is I get to drop a new project, and at some point, I get to be back with my people in Leeds one more time.”