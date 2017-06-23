Dua Lipa will perform with Major Lazer at Glastonbury tonight

The singer performed her own set to a huge crowd earlier in the day

Dua Lipa has revealed she will be make a guest appearance with Major Lazer at Glastonbury tonight (June 23).

The singer performed on the John Peel Stage earlier today where the crowd spilled far out of the sides of the tent.

Speaking to NME after her set, Lipa confirmed her upcoming cameo in the Other Stage headliners’ performance. “I’m joining Major Lazer tonight,” she said. “I’ve got a song with Wale, Wizkid and Major Lazer called ‘My Love’, which is on Wale’s album.”

She continued: “I messaged Diplo and said: ‘Hey, we’re doing Glastonbury the same day. I was gonna go and catch your set’. He was like: ‘Why don’t we just do our song together?'”

Lipa said she was “totally up for it” and added: “It’s gonna be so cool to get to perform with them. I’m really looking forward to it.”

The singer released her self-titled debut album earlier this month. It features the hits ‘Be The One’ and ‘Hotter Than Hell’, as well as collaborations with Chris Martin and Miguel.

Lipa started her set today with ‘Hotter Than Hell’, playing in front of her name in huge lights. She also performed renditions of her collaborations with Sean Paul and Martin Garrix, titled ‘No Lie’ and ‘Scared To Be Lonely’ respectively.

She tweeted afterwards: “That was the craziest moment of my life. Glastonbury I will remember this day until I die.”