Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson announces his Presidential bid with running mate Tom Hanks

Watch out, Kanye West.

After rumours that Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson could be running for President in 2020, the wrestler-turned-actor officially announced his bid with running mate Tom Hanks on SNL last night (May 20).

This announcement came days after an official poll by Public Policy Polling finds that if Johnson ran as a Democrat he would lead Trump with a margin of 42/37.

However, during The Rock’s monologue, marking his fifth time hosting SNL, Tom Hanks came out to congratulate Johnson on becoming a member of the Five-Timers Club.

The pair announced that they would be vying for the Presidential bid come 2020 running through their collective qualifications. Hanks, having fought in WWII in “like ten different movies”, would get the senior vote whereas Johnson would win the “minority vote because everyone just assumes that I am whatever they are”.

Watch The Rock and Tom Hanks announce their Presidential bid below.

Of course the announcement was all a joke… so you can relax, President Kanye West. That said, this wouldn’t be the first time a celebrity hosting Saturday Night Live stumbled into becoming the leader of the free world…

However, Johnson used the moment to share an important point about the current political climate, that we need “more poise and less noise.”

“Americans deserve strong capable leaders”, Johnson continued. “Leaders who care about this country and care about its people”.

The final show of the 42nd season also featured a musical performance from Katy Perry and a cold open of Alec Baldwin reprising his Donald Trump impression to sing ‘Hallelujah’.