Eagles Of Death Metal and Offspring members defend Dickies frontman after misogynistic rant

Dickies frontman Leonard Grave Phillips verbally accosted a woman for peacefully protesting their concert.

Jesse Hughes of Eagles Of Death Metal and Noodles of The Offspring have defended the misogynistic actions of Dickies frontman Leonard Grave Phillips after he verbally accosted a crew member at Vans Warped Tour.

As Consequence Of Sound report, in a Warped Tour show in Denver last month (June 25), Dickies’ Phillips verbally assaulted a female member of the tour crew.

The crew member had taken  lot of offence to what Phillips was distributing as on-stage banter and chose to protest with a sign. Philips reacted by calling the woman a “cunt”, remarking that he’d “fucked farm animals that were prettier than you” and encouraged the audience to chant “blow me” at the woman.

Watch the footage of the abuse below.

Phillips responded via social media stating that “I understand the word ‘cunt’ is inflammatory and that many women have been abused by this word. I should have called her an ‘asshole”.

Now, leaping to the Dickies frontman’s defence, Jesse Hughes piped up on Instagram to invoke a call to freedom of speech and scapegoating abuse as an expression of “Rock ‘n’ Roll”.

Hughes wrote on Instagram: “Rock ‘n’ roll is about saying whatever the fuck you want!!!!!! Especially if it’s offensive to people Who are weak cowardly and can’t stand for anyone else to be free”.

The Dickies forever !!!!the Dickies for all time!!!! long live freedom of speech and long live the notion that rock 'n' roll is about saying whatever the fuck you want!!!!!! Especially if it's offensive to people Who are weak cowardly and can't stand for anyone else to be free !!!!sticks and stones, my friends,sticks and stones!!!….., and PS a safe zone is a place that exists in your home not at the place you voluntarily drive to and walk into and sit in an audience of that exists in a public place….. maybe the people that don't like the Dickies can start a Gofundme for a good old fashioned "offensive" book bonfire!!!! Or maybe the enemies of free speech can start a Gofuckyourselffund campaign !!!I think we could raise money for that!!!! The enemies of free speech must be stopped at all costs!!!! Does anyone remember Lenny Bruce….. if Jim Morrison's obscenity arrest in Florida had taken place today I wonder how many members of the crowd would've cheered for the police…. and I don't know if anyone knows this about rock 'n' roll but it's been sexualized from the get go i.e. the words rock and roll…. or maybe the fact that every fucking rock 'n' roll song is either about butt fucking or having sex with a 16 or 17-year-old. allow me to quote the Beatles "she was just 17"….. or l"Ringo Starr "she 16 she's beautiful and she's mine",…. or how about Willie Dixon "I'm your back door man The men don't know but the little girls they understand". Or Bill Haley and the comets "I'm like a one eyed cat peeping in the seafood store"..,or Beyoncé's "naughty girl"….. and for anyone who is curious as to whether or not Rock'n'Roll has got something to do with penises in general just listen to grace Jones's "pull up to the bumper" or open up the cover to the Steppenwolf album entitled " for ladies only" or listen to basically any of the fucking lyrics to any PJ Harvey song….(but if you talk to your psychiatrist he'll tell you that everything has to do with penises from skyscrapers to the cover of Disney's "little mermaid") what would happen if we tried to remake Fast Times at Ridgemont High today. we could call it "Safe times or else"!! #thedickies

Noodles of The Offspring also chimed in with a similar Instagram post, stating: “It takes some real guts (or is it idiocy?) to demand a ‘safe space’ where nobody really wants or expects one to be, even though it really is a pretty goddamn safe place to begin with”.

