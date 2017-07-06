Eagles Of Death Metal and Offspring members defend Dickies frontman after misogynistic rant

Dickies frontman Leonard Grave Phillips verbally accosted a woman for peacefully protesting their concert.

Jesse Hughes of Eagles Of Death Metal and Noodles of The Offspring have defended the misogynistic actions of Dickies frontman Leonard Grave Phillips after he verbally accosted a crew member at Vans Warped Tour.

As Consequence Of Sound report, in a Warped Tour show in Denver last month (June 25), Dickies’ Phillips verbally assaulted a female member of the tour crew.

The crew member had taken lot of offence to what Phillips was distributing as on-stage banter and chose to protest with a sign. Philips reacted by calling the woman a “cunt”, remarking that he’d “fucked farm animals that were prettier than you” and encouraged the audience to chant “blow me” at the woman.

Watch the footage of the abuse below.

Phillips responded via social media stating that “I understand the word ‘cunt’ is inflammatory and that many women have been abused by this word. I should have called her an ‘asshole”.

Now, leaping to the Dickies frontman’s defence, Jesse Hughes piped up on Instagram to invoke a call to freedom of speech and scapegoating abuse as an expression of “Rock ‘n’ Roll”.

Hughes wrote on Instagram: “Rock ‘n’ roll is about saying whatever the fuck you want!!!!!! Especially if it’s offensive to people Who are weak cowardly and can’t stand for anyone else to be free”.

Noodles of The Offspring also chimed in with a similar Instagram post, stating: “It takes some real guts (or is it idiocy?) to demand a ‘safe space’ where nobody really wants or expects one to be, even though it really is a pretty goddamn safe place to begin with”.

