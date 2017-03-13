The Eagles to perform again for the first time since Glenn Frey’s death

Founder Don Henley said they wouldn't perform again, but has reportedly changed his mind in shock announcement

The Eagles will perform without the late Frontman Glenn Frey for the first time since his death, according to an industry insider.

Drummer and co-vocalist Don Henley said the band would never perform again when Frey passed away last year, but he appears to have changed his mind – an source claims that they’ll reunite this year for a new festival to be held in New York and Los Angeles.

The insider told The Sun that the festival – said to be called Classic East and Classic West – will also feature Fleetwood Mac.

“It’s not a decision they have taken lightly but their feelings have changed and they know there’s huge demand from fans who want to see them,” they said. “None of them need the money — they want to make sure the shows are respectful and fitting tribute.

“The band are still dealing with the issue of replacing Glenn and have secretly held talks with some performers, but they are also discussing the possibility of sharing his duties between them.”

Henley first hinted at the idea of a reunion in September last year, saying that Frey’s 22-year-old son Deacon could be a fitting replacement.

“You know, Glenn has a son who can sing and play quite well,” Henley revealed. “And one of the only things that would make sense to me is if it were his son.”

He was less open to the idea in the months following Frey’s death, telling the BBC at the time: “That was the final farewell. I don’t think you’ll see us performing again. I think that was probably it. I think it was an appropriate farewell.”

Frey died on January 18 last year, reportedly due to complications arising from medication he’d been taking.