Ed Miliband hosts phone-in about toilets and meets Napalm Death on Radio 2

"What a time to be alive," tweets one delighted listener .

Ed Miliband’s guest stint as a Radio 2 presenter is proving a huge hit on social media.

The former Labour Party leader is standing in for Jeremy Vine all week, presiding over the daily 12-2pm slot. During yesterday’s show, he hosted a phone-in about toilets, even asking listeners to flush their loos at him over the phones so he could compare the sounds of old cisterns in action.

Reacting to the unusual segment on Twitter, one listener tweeted “what a time to be alive”, while another branded it “priceless”.

Check out a selection of reactions below.

On his show today (June 21), Miliband will steer a segment titled “why does anyone like death metal?” During the course of the discussion, he’ll meet Napalm Death frontman Mark “Barney” Greenway.

“I’ve been a groupie for SO long, been to the gigs, got the T-shirt, now’s my chance to meet Napalm Death in person….,” he wrote excitedly on Twitter this morning.

During his Radio 2 show on Monday, Miliband picked out hits from Ariana Grande, HAIM, Bastille and The Beatles. NME’s Jamie Milton described his show as “basically a version of Desert Island Discs – only it’s two hours long and peppered with intense chats about Brexit”.