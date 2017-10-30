Ed Sheeran announces rescheduled shows after bike accident

He's heading back to Asia...

Ed Sheeran has announced his rescheduled tour dates after being forced to cancel a string of shows in Asia following a recent bike accident.

The singer was involved in a crash in London last month when he was knocked off his bicycle in the capital by a car. Sheeran injured his arm, wrist and elbow in the accident.

After the accident forced him to shelve the majority of his tour in Asia, Sheeran has now announced that he’ll finally return next April for dates in Manila, Osaka, and Tokyo.

You can see the full list of new dates and cancelled shows below.

RESCHEDULED SHOWS (New dates):

April 8 Manila Mall of Asia Concert Grounds

April 11 Osaka Osaka-Jo Hall

April 13 Tokyo Nippon Budokan

April 14 Tokyo Nippon Budokan

April 8 Manila Mall of Asia Concert Grounds April 11 Osaka Osaka-Jo Hall April 13 Tokyo Nippon Budokan April 14 Tokyo Nippon Budokan CANCELLED SHOWS:

Oct 22 Taipei Taipei Nangang Exhibition Hall

Oct 29 Seoul Olympic Park: The 88 Garden

Nov 4 Hong Kong AsiaWorld-Expo Arena

Nov 5 Hong Kong AsiaWorld-Expo Arena

Nov 9 Jakarta Indonesia Convention Exhibition

“A follow-up visit to my doctors today confirmed that I will be good to go from the Singapore shows onwards. Osaka, Tokyo and Manila will be rescheduled for April 2018. My dates in Taipei, Seoul, Hong Kong and Jakarta will sadly need to be cancelled as it’s just been impossible to reschedule these for next year”, Sheeran said in a statement.

“I’m really gutted that not all the postponed dates could be rescheduled and I am working hard with my team to try and come back to these places as soon as I can to see all of you. I’m sorry to everyone who has been affected by this.”

Meanwhile, Ed recently opened up on the accident itself and revealed the one thing he did straight afterwards – head to the pub.