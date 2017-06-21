Ed Sheeran’s backstage rider for Glastonbury leaked

Sheeran is a man of simple tastes...

Ahead of his headlining slot at Glastonbury 2017, Ed Sheeran’s backstage rider and demands have been leaked and the list is disappointing to say the least.

While a leaked rider of Justin Bieber’s requested a jacuzzi, a Playstation, a sofa set, a washing machine and a massage table, Sheeran’s requests are closer to a mix of after-school refreshments.

Ed Sheeran’s Glastonbury rider is as follows: a bottle of Robinsons Squash, a six-pack of Coca-Cola, a six-pack of Diet Coke, a six-pack of Fanta Orange, a six-pack of Sprite and a jar of Manuka Honey.

The Daily Star report that this comes to a reasonable £57.31 , with the most expensive item being the Manuka Honey at £13.99.

Ahead of Sheeran’s Sunday night headline slot, Radiohead’s Ed O’Brien shared some encouraging wrds of wisdom about headlining the festival.

“Ed Sheeran and the Foos will do a great job because it feels like it’s all about humility.To me, the bands who don’t do it on that stage or anywhere in Glastonbury are the ones who turn up with their shades on and it’s all about them – it’s all ‘me, me, me, us, us us”.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Read more: Here’s the weather forecast for Glastonbury 2017

If you’re still struggling to picture how Glastonbury will work for you, we’ve looked into secret set rumours, the big line-up clashes and for the adventurous, the bands you weren’t expecting to see, but totally should. And for those who can’t make it, here’s how to watch Glastonbury from home.