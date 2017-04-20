Ed Sheeran, Donald Trump and Riz Ahmed make TIME’s ‘Most Influential People’ list

Annual list also features Emma Stone and James Corden

TIME Magazine has published its annual ‘Most Influential People in the World’ list, with Ed Sheeran and Riz Ahmed featuring in the 2017 rundown.

The TIME 100 features a mix of musicians, artists, sportspersons and world leaders, including Theresa May, U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korea supreme leader Kim Jong-un.

As part of the countdown, previous entries in the TIME 100 have written about this year’s alumni. Taylor Swift heaps praise on Ed Sheeran, citing “one of the most impressive self-made careers in music.” Chance the Rapper makes the list, with Common praising how the Chicago musician “upends expectations about what artists, especially hip-hop artists, can do.” Tina Fey writes about Donald Glover’s achievements, saying: “He embodies his generation’s belief that people can be whatever they want and change what it is they want, at any time.”

Other entries include Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner, Barcelona FC footballer Neymar, basketball player LeBron James, actors Margot Robbie and Emma Stone, and television host James Corden.

There are also spots for boxer Conor McGregor, Alicia Keys, Demi Lovato and Ryan Reynolds.

See the full TIME 100 here and below in alphabetical order: