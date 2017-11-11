Ed Sheeran, Lorde and more are auctioning off their shoes for charity

Walk in your favourite popstar's footsteps for a good cause

Ed Sheeran and Lorde are among the many artists who are selling their footwear in the name of charity.

The UK non-profit organisation Small Steps Project – who offer emergency aid to people living on landfills and dump environments – will benefit from an auction set up by Charity Stars, who’s aim is to “dream big and create greater change for causes worldwide.”

“Small Steps Project makes documentary films and organises campaigns, such as Celebrity Shoe Auctions, to boost awareness and raise funds for this huge, but often overlooked, global situation.”

Other acts taking part include Paul McCartney, Wolf Alice, Grimes, The National, Depeche Mode, Patti Smith, Sia and Katy Perry. The footwear on offer feature unique drawings, markings and autographs by the artists.

Shoes contributed by Lorde are signed on outer sides of both shoes, with messages: “We told you this was Melodrama” and “Melo” on the back of the left shoe, and “4ever” back of the right shoe – referencing the New Zealand star’s second record.

Wolf Alice signed their footwear with “W.A” twice in gold underneath, “Theo! x” on the inner side of the sole, and a smiley face on the outer side of the sole, “Joff x” on the upper, and “Joel xx” and “Ellie x” on the outer side of the upper.

“Small Steps Project is a UK charity that wants to inspire everyone to take a small step, because together it is possible to make a difference,” the Charity say.

“From people volunteering their skills and attending their events, to companies donating their products and services, Small Steps raises funds that go to those who need it most. First, they provide emergency aid, shoes and food to children and communities living on municipal rubbish dumps around the world. Then they provide support for children to take steps into education, and adults into employment.

“They deliver their projects in two phases. In the first phase they deliver emergency aid distribution projects, providing items that will protect people from the immediate dangers on rubbish dumps—from shoes, gloves and clothing to mosquito nets, food and water. This enables them to establish the demographics of the dump and devise and implement the second phase of sustainable projects that aims to reduce the time children spend on dumps and support them in taking small steps into education.”