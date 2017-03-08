Ed Sheeran planning movie and soundtrack

Singer-songwriter also recently revealed he wants to form a boy band

Ed Sheeran is planning to make a movie and a soundtrack.

The singer has revealed his ambition to temporarily move away from the music industry and instead focus his attention on a Richard Curtis-style film.

”I really want to make a film that I do the soundtrack for and star in – that’s my next thing,” he said.

”I look at a film like Notting Hill and I think that’s like a brilliant benchmark, or Once. So if you were to mix Notting Hill with Once, I would say that would be a good start.

”I don’t think I will do an album as a soundtrack, but I will definitely put together a soundtrack with a bunch of my songs on it, but I don’t think it will be an album.”

The singer said he is already in talks over the project.

He told The Sun: ”I am in talks with one filmmaker that I really fucking love and we are going to slowly but surely put something together.

”I would want to cast all unknowns. I want to have low-budget, indie, British-made film.”

Meanwhile, the singer-songwriter is also reportedly masterminding his own “superpop” boy band.

“I’m gonna put three or four boys together and do all the songs, take them on the stadium tour with me,” he added.

Sheeran has written songs for the likes of Justin Bieber, One Direction and Taylor Swift in the past.

Meanwhile, Sheeran has broken Spotify streaming records with the release of his new album ‘÷’.

His long-awaited third album – his first since June 2014’s ‘x’ – hit both digital and physical shelves last Friday (March 3). Fans responded to the new full-length record positively, while bookmakers quickly moved to post ‘÷’ as one of the favourites to be the biggest-selling album of 2017 in the UK.

