Ed Sheeran could be quitting music at the end of his Divide tour

Sources close to the star have revealed that he may take a break to live a "more normal life."

Ed Sheeran could be quitting music at the end of his current tour, sources close to the star have revealed.

Sheeran, whose latest album “÷” has surpassed a million sales in the UK and spent 13 weeks at the number one spot with single “Shape of You,” is currently on tour in the UK.

A source close to the “Galway Girl” singer spoke to the Daily Star about his plans once the world tour is over and said he wants to take a back seat, or could even quit music forever.

The source said: “Ed has pretty much achieved everything there is to achieve in music,

“He absolutely loves what he does and is riding the wave of his success at the moment, but at the same time he wants a more normal life.”

While Sheeran recently spoke out to say that becoming a dad would stop him from touring, the source confirmed that he would want to put his wife and kids first should he get married and could take a five to ten year break before releasing another album.

They said: “When or if he gets married he wants to put his wife and kids first and not his career. If that means going AWOL for years then so be it.”

Sheeran, who is headlining this year’s Glastonbury festival, has been dating his high school sweetheart Cherry Seaborn for two years.

The source said: ““The big test is if the relationship survives this album and the tour,

“When they got together Ed was on his year off but every day in his schedule for the next year is practically full.”

Recently, Ed Sheeran revealed he has a misspelled tattoo thanks to Saoirse Ronan, while the singer will also be appearing on Desert Island Discs.

Sheeran plays Manchester Arena this evening (April 23) before dates in Nottingham later this week.

Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena (25, 26)

Birmingham, Barclaycard Arena (28, 29)

London, The O2 (May 1, 2)