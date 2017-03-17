Ed Sheeran releases Galway Girl lyric video for St Patrick’s Day

The song is taken from his current number one album, ÷

Ed Sheeran marked St Patrick’s Day by releasing a lyric video for Galway Girl, his Irish-themed love song.

Sheeran, who’s currently dominating the UK charts, with nine of the top ten singles being songs from his latest album ÷, is also set to headline Glastonbury this year.

He broke records on the release of ÷, as all 16 of its tracks entered the UK Top 20. “I never expected to have nine songs in the top 10 ever in my life so yeah, I don’t know, something’s gone wrong. But I’m definitely very, very happy about it,” he told Radio 1’s Greg James.

÷, which was released on March 3, had 672,000 combined chart sales in its first week, which also makes Sheeran the record holder for the highest opening week for a male artist in UK history.

He might be storming the charts, but his inclusion as a Glastonbury headliner polarised fans of the festival.

“Ed Sheeran is the Glastonbury headliner Brexit Britain deserves,” wrote one person on Twitter, with others also criticising the line-up. Joining Sheeran on the Pyramid Stage are Radiohead on the Friday night and Foo Fighters on Saturday. Wiley has also confirmed himself for the Worthy Farm festival.