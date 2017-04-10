Ed Sheeran settles copyright lawsuit with songwriters over “Photograph”

The songwriters were originally seeking at least $20 million in damages.

Ed Sheeran has come to a deal over a copyright infringement lawsuit filed by two songwriters over his single, “Photograph”.

Songwriters Martin Harrington and Thomas Leonard alleged that the song was derivative of their work and sought $20 million in damages.

Harrington, Leonard and their publishers HaloSongs filed the lawsuit back in June 2016 alleging that Sheeran’s “Photograph” was too similar to their 2009 track “Amazing”.

“Amazing” was released a single by 2010 X Factor winner Matt Cardle who, previously, had distanced himself from the case saying, “This is not my lawsuit. I think Ed Sheeran is a genius and 100 per cent deserves all his success”.

On Friday (April 7) court papers were filed that dismissed the case with prejudice but the California Federal Court will retain the power to enforce the terms of agreement. There has been no reported word on settlement terms on either Sheeran’s or HaloSongs’ side, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The original lawsuit reportedly claimed, “The chorus sections of ‘Amazing’ and the infringing ‘Photograph’ share 39 identical notes”.

In other news, Ed Sheeran has revealed details of his cameo in the much anticipated season seven of Game of Thrones. He was pretty light on the specifics but did say, “I do know which role I am going to play. I don’t die in it, I don’t die. I’m only in it for like five minutes.”

Meanwhile, a new study has found that specially curated playlists – which include popular songs of Ed Sheeran‘s – are helping to increase customer spending in fast food restaurants.