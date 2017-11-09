Ed Sheeran is trying to take Taylor Swift to see The Darkness

"I think she'd really dig them"

Ed Sheeran has revealed that he is hoping to take Taylor Swift to The Darkness‘ upcoming London show this Christmas.

Today it was announced that Ed Sheeran would be completing the line-up for Capital FM’s Jingle Bell Ball – joining the likes of Taylor Swift, Sam Smith, Liam Payne, Rita Ora, Niall Horan, Dua Lipa and many more. However across town on December 10, The Darkness will be performing a headline show at The Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith; and two famous friends might well be in attendance.

“I’m trying to convince her to come and watch The Darkness afterwards, The Darkness are playing that night at Hammersmith or Brixton and I’m trying to convince her to come,” Sheeran told Capital. “I think she’d really dig The Darkness.”

For tickets and more information on the Capital FM Jingle Bell Ball, visit here.

The Darkness meanwhile, recently released their fifth album, ‘Pinewood Smile’.

“Rock has always had a certain amount of humour attached to it,” guitarist Dan Hawkins told NME. “That’s never changed, has it? We’re a rock band and there aren’t many rock bands left. We’re part of a dying breed. What you’re really asking is ‘is there more of a need for rock?’ Yeah, there always is.

“There’s almost too much of a risk to not take yourself serious these days. It is harder for bands these days.”

The Darkness’ tour and tickets

The Darkness’ upcoming UK and Ireland tour dates are below. Tickets are on sale here.

NOVEMBER

23 – Southampton, O2 Guildhall

24 – Manchester, Academy

25 – Blackburn, King George’s Hall

27 – Leeds, O2 Academy

28 – Newcastle, O2 Academy

29 – Glasgow, O2 Academy

DECEMBER

1 – Stoke-On-Trent, Victoria Hall

2 – Nottingham, Rock City

3 – Norwich, UEA

5 – Guildford, G Live

6 – Margate, Winter Gardens

7 – Southend-On-Sea, Cliffs Pavilion

9 – Birmingham, O2 Academy

10 – London, Eventim Apollo

11 – Brighton, Dome

13 – Cardiff, St David’s Hall

14 – Bristol, Colston Hall